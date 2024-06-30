NEET-UG 2024 re-exam result to be declared today: Check step-by-step guide to download results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the NEET UG re-exam results today, June 30, on exams.nta.ac.in. The re-exam, held on June 23 for 1563 affected candidates, will determine the next steps for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to start the counselling process.

This year, the UG medical entrance test was conducted on May 5 for over 24 lakh candidates. During the exam, 1563 candidates at seven centers experienced delays due to the distribution of incorrect question papers. Initially, the NTA planned to award grace marks to compensate them, but this decision was later reversed.

During a Supreme Court hearing about grace marks and other issues related to the NEET UG examination, the Centre announced that the grace marks granted to these candidates would be rescinded.

The affected students will have the opportunity to retake the examination. If they choose not to do so, their original scores (without the grace marks) will be considered final. Out of the 1563 eligible candidates, only 813 appeared for the NEET re-test.

Steps to check NEET results:

Go to the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Go to the homepage and click on the link for NEET UG Re-exam results.

Enter your login details as requested.

View the results shown on the screen.

Download the results and print them out for your records.

NEET 2024 counselling

During the hearing, the NTA told the Supreme Court that the NEET re-test is scheduled for June 23, with results anticipated by June 30 to allow counselling to begin on July 6.

The MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for 15% of all India quota seats, as well as seats in central universities like Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi, and the Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Milia Islamia. It also manages seats in colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

The detailed schedule will soon be available on mcc.nic.in.