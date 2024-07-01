NEET UG 2024 retest results are out: Toppers tally, how to download scorecard, all the details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the NEET UG 2024 retest held on June 23 for 1,563 candidates. Students who participated in the retest can check their scores on the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

The final answer key for the NEET UG retest was released at 1:30 pm on June 30. The retest was conducted for candidates who had previously received grace marks due to a loss of exam time. Of the 1,563 eligible candidates, 813 appeared for the retest, which took place in the same six cities but at different centers. The Centre, according to some reports, is considering the possibility of conducting NEET UG online from next year.

According to an Indian Express report, none of the 813 retest candidates achieved a perfect score of 720/720, reducing the number of perfect scorers from 67 to 61. Five out of the six candidates who initially cored 720/720 appeared for the retest and maintained high scores above 680.

Chandigarh: 0 out of 2 candidates appeared

Chhattisgarh: 291 out of 602 candidates appeared

Gujarat: 1 candidate appeared

Haryana: 287 out of 494 candidates appeared

Meghalaya (Tura): 234 candidates appeared

Affected students had the option to retain their original scores, without grace marks, or take the retest. Those who took the retest will receive revised scores, while those who skipped it will keep their original scores, without the grace marks.



NEET UG 2024 Re-exam: Steps to Download Scorecard

Visit the Official Website: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Access Results: Click on the 'NEET UG Re-exam Results 2024' tab on the homepage.

Enter Credentials: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN.

View Scorecard: A new window will open displaying your scorecard.

Download Scorecard: Download and save the scorecard.

Print Scorecard: Print the NEET UG 2024 scorecard for future reference.

Ensure your scorecard includes your photo and barcode. If either is missing, re-download the scorecard. Only 813 out of 1,563 candidates took the re-exam, while the remaining 48% chose to keep their original scores, excluding the grace marks.