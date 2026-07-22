No more leaving Bihar for quality education? New Ashoka-inspired university aims to stop student migration

Bihar is set to get a world-class private university inspired by the successful models of Ashoka University and the Indian School of Business (ISB), with education entrepreneur Pramath Raj Sinha spearheading the initiative. Named Pravaha University, the institution is coming up in the Vaishali district to transform higher education in the state and reduce the migration of students seeking quality education elsewhere.

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Pravaha University will operate on a philanthropy-driven model similar to Ashoka University and ISB, prioritising academic excellence over commercial interests. The university is being developed on a 20-acre campus in Loma village, Vaishali, around 62 km from Patna airport, according to ThePrint.

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Speaking to ThePrint, Pramath Raj Sinha said the university is intended to become a catalyst for educational change in Bihar. "One institution can't solve the entire problem, but it can create a lighthouse effect," Sinha said.

"If we build a truly outstanding institution, it can change perceptions about Bihar and inspire confidence in what is possible here."

The university plans to recruit faculty from some of the world's leading institutions, including Harvard University, Yale University, Columbia University, the University of Oxford, and the London School of Economics (LSE). It also aims to bring in professionals with experience at organisations such as UNICEF and Infosys, offering students exposure to global expertise.

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Rather than beginning with traditional undergraduate programmes, Pravaha University will launch in August 2027 with a fully funded one-year postgraduate fellowship for around 50 students, nearly 70% of whom are expected to be from Bihar.

The fellowship will cover subjects including artificial intelligence, human-AI collaboration, quantitative reasoning, digital fluency, design thinking, strategy, and solving real-world problems. The university expects to spend around ₹15 lakh annually per fellow, reflecting its investment in high-quality education.

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Sinha also outlined the university's long-term ambition of making Bihar a destination for academic excellence. "The brightest students in Bihar will aspire to get into an IIT or an AIIMS, or go to Delhi University, Oxford or Stanford. But they'll also say, I should apply to Pravaha,” he told ThePrint.

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The project is being established by Pramath Raj Sinha, Dr Ajay Kumar, chairman of the Bhuwaneshwar Educational and Social Trust, and Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar. The university is expected to seek UGC recognition by 2029.