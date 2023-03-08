Now become an IITian without JEE! IIT Madras launches a new course; know fee, seats, admission process

IIT Madras, the country's premier engineering institute, has started a new four-year online programme in Electrical Systems. The course - Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electrical Systems - was launched by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. Interestingly, this course does not require candidates to clear the engineering entrance exam JEE.

Fees

IIT Madras (Indian Institute of Technology Madras) said the course has been designed to be affordable for students of all economic backgrounds. Furthermore, additional scholarships will also be provided to students belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and those with family incomes of less than Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Eligibility

Interested candidates should have studied Mathematics and Physics in Class 12th, or equivalent. There is no age bar for interested candidates.

Entrance test

Instead of entrance through JEE, candidates would have to apply through an in-built four-week qualifier process. Those who apply will be provided access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based on this content alone. "Sufficient support will be provided to candidates in this period in the form of discussion forums and live sessions,” the premier engineering institute said in a statement.

Number of seats

There is no limitation on the number of seats for the course. All candidates who obtain the minimum required score in the qualifier exam can continue with the program.

After the launch of the course, Pradhan said, “The Government of India is facilitating with good policy reforms with initiatives like PLI (Production Linked Incentive Scheme) to create a global hotspot for this ecosystem. I am confident, happy, and proud that Director of IIT Madras is always ahead of time." He said this year’s Budget was an indication of the government’s commitment towards this digital ecosystem. "This course is going to create a new benchmark for all other important institutions and industry also," the minister added.

As per information provided by the college, this is the second online BS program at IIT Madras, following their flagship BS degree in Data Science and Applications. More than 17,000 students have enrolled in the latter course.