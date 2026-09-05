Axis Bank Scapia credit card goes live: Check lounge access, UPI rewards, forex benefits and fees

The card comes with no joining or annual fee, zero forex markup on international transactions and airport privileges covering lounges, dining and premium retail. Customers can earn up to 20% rewards in the form of Scapia Coins on eligible travel bookings and up to 10% rewards on eligible everyday spends.

The key features include:

Zero forex markup on international transactions

No joining or annual fee

Availability on Mastercard and RuPay

Up to 20% Scapia Coins on eligible travel bookings

Up to 10% rewards on eligible everyday spending

5% rewards on UPI, online and offline spends of Rs 500 or more

1% fuel surcharge waiver

Airport lounge, dining and premium retail privileges

Scapia Axis Bank Credit Card airport lounge access

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One of the major attractions of the card is its airport privileges. Cardholders can get unlimited domestic airport lounge access after spending ₹20,000 in the preceding month.

The airport benefits also include complimentary dining, shopping or spa privileges. Cardholders can earn up to ₹2,000 back in Scapia Coins on eligible airport shopping transactions.

The ₹20,000 spending requirement can be met through either the Mastercard or RuPay variant, or cumulatively across both variants where applicable. Total airport-related rewards are subject to billing-cycle and city-wise limits.

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Zero forex markup for international travel

For overseas travellers, the card offers zero forex markup along with Smart Forex functionality. This can help reduce additional costs associated with international card transactions while giving users greater visibility over overseas spending.

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Rewards on UPI and everyday spending

The card is also positioned as an everyday spending card rather than one limited to travel. Eligible UPI, online and offline transactions of Rs 500 or more can earn 5% rewards, with no maximum cap on rewards under this benefit.

Travel bookings through the Scapia app can earn up to 20% in Scapia Coins, while eligible everyday spends can earn up to 10%.

Axis Bank: Focus on a more seamless travel experience

Arnika Dixit, Group Head- Cards, Payments and Wealth Management, Axis Bank, said:

“Our partnership with Scapia reflects a shared focus on building simple products, digital-first, and closely aligned with how customers experience travel today. By combining our capabilities in payments with Scapia’s travel ecosystem, we aim to create a more connected experience that goes beyond traditional co-branded offerings and delivers meaningful value across the customer journey. This collaboration is centred around making travel more intuitive and seamless for customers, with solutions that are better integrated into how they discover, plan, and experience their journeys, enabling greater convenience, flexibility, and value at every step.”

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Scapia says card is designed around travellers

Anil Goteti, Founder and CEO, Scapia, said:

“We are excited to partner with Axis Bank - this is a new chapter for us. Young Indians are travelling more than ever before, and we built Scapia to give them a financial product that matches that ambition. One app where they can spend, book their trips, shop for travel and earn rewards, all designed around the traveller. Our users have already taken Scapia to over 175 countries, and together with Axis Bank, we can now bring this to more Indians across the country.”

Onboarding begins September 3

Axis Bank said the collaboration strengthens its co-branded card strategy and expands its presence in the growing travel and digital-first segments. For Scapia, the partnership marks its third banking collaboration and is aimed at expanding its platform to a wider base of Indian travellers.