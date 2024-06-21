'Problem is NTA...': Annamalai wades into NEET-UG exam controversy, says guilty won't be spared

In light of allegations surrounding the NEET-UG exam, including question paper leaks and irregularities in results, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has emphasized that the root problem lies with the National Testing Agency (NTA), not the NEET exam itself.

At a press conference in Chennai, Annamalai pointed out specific issues related to NEET, mentioning arrests in Gujarat, Bihar, and Delhi connected to the exam. He stated, "The question paper was leaked, and 1,563 candidates were given grace marks."

Related Articles

He further assured, "Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed that the problem is with the NTA, not NEET. From Tamil Nadu, 89,426 students have passed the NEET exam. The Union Minister has assured that if any errors or malpractices are found, those responsible will be held accountable, and a re-examination will be conducted if necessary."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has instructed the Centre and NTA to ensure stringent measures in conducting the NEET-UG 2024 exam. Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti emphasized, "Any negligence, no matter how minor, should be thoroughly addressed."

Concerns raised by aspirants include question paper leaks and inconsistencies in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The Supreme Court, responding to petitions on May 5, has requested the NTA's response within two weeks, with further hearings scheduled for July 8.

Multiple petitions have been filed, seeking the annulment of NEET-UG 2024 results and a fresh examination due to alleged malpractices. The NTA recently informed the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1,563 candidates who received grace marks will be canceled, allowing them to retake the exam on June 23, with results expected by June 30.

The Supreme Court has also declined to stay the NEET-UG 2024 counseling process.