Reliance AGM 2026: Nita Ambani unveils 410-acre university near Mumbai with seven world-class schools

Reliance Foundation will establish a 410-acre university near Mumbai with seven specialised schools, a research park and an innovation hub focused on emerging technologies, Nita Ambani announced at Reliance Industries’ 49th Annual General Meeting on Friday.

The permanent campus will come up at Dronagiri and will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and postdoctoral programmes across engineering, management, law, medicine, architecture, humanities and education.

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The Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of the institution as a state private university, Ambani said. An interim campus at Ulwe is already operating with academic, residential and sports facilities.

“As India aims to join the ranks of developed nations, we need more Indian universities that can be ranked among the best globally. Our upcoming university will fulfill this ambition,” Ambani said.

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The announcement forms a central part of Reliance Foundation’s education strategy as it enters its 16th year. Ambani said the foundation had reached more than 97 million people across every state and worked in nearly 100,000 villages.

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“My heart is full of gratitude, humility, and hope as Reliance Foundation enters its 16th year of dedicated service to India,” she said.

Seven schools across technology, medicine and policy

The proposed university will house seven schools covering a wide range of disciplines:

School of Engineering and Computing

School of Management and Entrepreneurship

School of Law, Governance and Policy

School of Humanities and Social Sciences

School of Medical Science and Public Health

School of Architecture and Urban Planning

School of Education

Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies will be integrated into the university’s academic and research programmes, according to Ambani.

The university will seek to bring together teachers, scientists, researchers, innovators and policy thinkers from India and overseas. It will also admit international students and scholars as part of the Reliance Foundation’s plan to create a global academic community.

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Ambani said institutions would need to evolve rapidly to prepare students for a world being reshaped by technology and social change.

“In an ever-evolving world, educational institutions must adapt to create future leaders who are agile, adaptable, and resilient,” she said.

Research park and unicorn incubation hub planned

The Dronagiri campus will be divided into several specialised zones, including an academic district, research park, sports district, medi-city and residential district.

It will also have an arts district featuring amphitheatres, performance halls and art houses. A separate innovation and incubation park will support advanced research and the creation of new companies, including potential unicorns.

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The campus is intended to combine education, research, entrepreneurship, healthcare, sports and culture within one university ecosystem.

Ambani said the institution’s aim would go beyond awarding degrees and would focus on nurturing independent thinking, innovation and public service.

“Our ethos is to nurture a culture of excellence, integrity, and lifelong learning, inspiring thinkers who question, builders who create, scientists who innovate, and leaders who serve,” she said.

She added that students would be encouraged to remain rooted in Indian values while developing the skills and outlook required to operate globally.

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“Students will carry the confidence of India's heritage and the ambition of its future, rooted in our values while being citizens of the world,” Ambani said.

Mumbai as a global knowledge city

Reliance Foundation expects the university to support Mumbai’s evolution into an international centre for education and research.

Ambani linked the project to the government’s Viksit Bharat ambition and said the institution would help strengthen India’s position as a global knowledge power.

“In line with the vision for Viksit Bharat, our university will help Mumbai transform into a knowledge city and Bharat into a Gyanbhumi,” she said.

The university was one of three major social infrastructure projects highlighted by Ambani at the AGM. The other two include a public garden intended for Mumbai’s residents and a medical city aimed at expanding access to advanced healthcare.