Reliance AGM 2026: 'Dhurandhar' duology gets special mention; JioHotstar hits 72.5 mn concurrent viewers

Jio Studios has emerged as India’s largest content studio by revenue, catalogue size and box-office share, with the Dhurandhar franchise crossing ₹3,000 crore in worldwide collections, Akash Ambani announced at Reliance Industries’ 49th Annual General Meeting on Friday.

Both films in the franchise crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark globally, making Dhurandhar the first Indian film duology to achieve the milestone.

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“Jio Studios is India’s No.1 content studio by revenue, catalogue size, and box office share. The Dhurandhar franchise crossed Rs 3,000 crore in worldwide box-office gross – the first Indian film duology in which each film crossed Rs 1,000 crores. Three consecutive years as the highest-grossing Hindi film studio,” Akash Ambani said.

The box-office performance strengthens JioStar’s position across the entertainment industry, spanning film production, television, digital streaming and live sports.

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JioHotstar sets global streaming record

Ambani also said JioHotstar recorded 72.5 million concurrent viewers during India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign, setting what the company described as a global streaming record.

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“During the recent T20 World Cup where India was victorious, JioHotstar recorded a world record 72.5 million concurrent viewers in India. Today, nine of the ten highest global concurrency records belong to JioHotstar. IPL 2026 reached over 700 million viewers on our platform,” Ambani said.

The platform averaged 451 million monthly active users during the financial year and became the first Indian paid OTT service to cross one billion downloads.

The figures underline JioHotstar’s growing dominance in digital entertainment, driven by major cricket tournaments, films, television shows and regional-language programming.

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JioStar retains television leadership

JioStar also remained India’s largest television entertainment network, commanding a viewership share of 34.7%.

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According to Ambani, that was nearly equal to the combined share of the next three television networks. Around 389 million people watch JioStar content every day across genres and languages.

“JioStar remains India’s leading television entertainment network, with a 34.7% viewership share – nearly equal to the next three players combined. Every day, 389 million viewers choose our content across genres and languages. JioHotstar averaged 451 million Monthly Active Users during the year,” Ambani said.

The scale reflects Reliance’s integrated entertainment strategy following the combination of its television, sports and streaming businesses under JioStar.