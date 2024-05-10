TN SSLC 10th Result 2024 OUT: Check results, Direct Link to Download at tnresults.nic.in 

On May 10, 2024, the Directorate of Government Examinations in Chennai issued the Tamil Nadu class 10 result 2024. TN SSLC results were announced at 9.30 a.m. today.

Students who appeared for TN SSLC class 10 examination can check their results on the board's official website tnresults.nic.in.

The TN SSLC Class 10 result 2024, will also be available on dge.tn.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

This year, over 8 lakh applicants applied for the Class 10 board test.

How to check TN SSLC class 10 result 2024?

- Visit the official website: tnresults.nic.in

- On the next page, click on TN SSLC Result 2024

- Enter the login credentials: Registration number and date of birth

- Your TN SSLC 10th result 2024 will be displayed

You can view and download the result from this page.

According to the data released by the board the average passing percentage of TN SSLC class 10 is 82.07%, with Vellore being the lowest-performing district.

The district of Ariyalur has reported the best performance with with the average passing percentage being 97.31%.

In all the districts, girls have outperformed boys in these examinations.