UGC NET 2024 Re-Examination: NTA to release admit cards soon; Exams on these days now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit cards for the re-examination of the UGC NET 2024 shortly. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, upon their release. The fresh examination is scheduled to take place between August 21 to September 4, 2024 now.

Prior to the admit card release, the NTA will issue exam city slips, which will inform candidates of the specific locations of their examination centres. These slips will include vital details such as the exam date, time, and additional instructions, which will be provided in the final admit cards.

In a significant change, the UGC NET re-examination will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT), moving away from the previous pen-and-paper format. The June 2024 UGC NET examination, initially held on June 18, was cancelled by the Education Ministry after being conducted in offline mode.

"The UGC NET June 2024 Cycle examination was earlier held in Pen & Paper (offline) mode. However, it will now be held in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," stated the NTA in its notification regarding the revised examination schedule.

The UGC NET 2024 exams will be held in two daily shifts: Shift I from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Shift II from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The schedule starts on August 21 with subjects like English, Japanese, Performing Arts, Electronic Science, Dogri, Spanish, Russian, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions, and Hindu Studies. The final exams on September 4 will include subjects like Political Science, Comparative Literature, and Yoga.

Historically, all prior UGC NET examinations for assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions were conducted via the CBT method. The deviation from this standard during the June exam prompted the agency to revert to the online format for the upcoming re-examination.

The registration numbers for the UGC NET have notably increased; during the June exam, the NTA reported a record 11,21,225 applicants, a substantial rise from the 9,45,872 candidates registered in December 2023. An impressive 9,08,580 candidates participated in the June exam, yielding an overall attendance rate of approximately 81 percent.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the NTA's official communications for their city slips and admit cards as the examination date approaches.

