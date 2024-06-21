'UGC-NET paper leaked on Darknet': CBI files FIR, Central panel to review NTA's role

A day after the Union Education Ministry canceled the UGC-NET, the CBI has filed an FIR, citing compromised exam integrity.

The move comes amidst ongoing controversies over irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam. At a press conference on Thursday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed that the UGC-NET exam paper had been leaked on the Darknet.

"Once we confirmed that the leaked UGC-NET question paper on the Darknet matched the original, we had no choice but to cancel the exam," Pradhan stated. "We take responsibility and must rectify the system," he added.

The Darknet is an encrypted part of the internet, inaccessible through traditional search engines.

The UGC-NET exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18, determines eligibility for junior research fellowships, assistant professorships, and PhD admissions in universities and colleges. This year, a record 11 lakh students registered for the test.

Pradhan announced the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the issue and review the NTA's operations. The NEET exam was also administered by the NTA. "Some irregularities have come to the government's attention... Students' interests are our top priority," the Union Minister emphasized.

"The committee will provide recommendations to enhance the NTA's structure, functioning, examination processes, transparency, and data security protocols," he added.

Following the announcement of the UGC-NET exam cancellation, massive protests erupted nationwide. Student groups protested outside Lucknow University, demanding the Education Minister's resignation. The Opposition, including the Congress and TMC, accused the NTA and the Centre of jeopardizing students' futures.