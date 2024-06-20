'Modi ji can stop Ukraine war but not exam paper leaks': Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on PM Modi over UGC-NET paper leak controversy

In the wake of the escalating controversy surrounding the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and the uproar over alleged paper leaks in various other entrance examinations, such as the medical exam, NEET, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Gandhi's remarks come at a time when the nation is grappling with the fallout of repeated instances of exam paper leaks, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the education system in India.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Gandhi took a direct swipe at Prime Minister Modi, questioning his government's ability or willingness to address the issue of rampant paper leaks plaguing the country. "It was being said that Modi ji stopped Russia-Ukraine war. But due to some reasons, Narendra Modi has not been able to stop or doesn't want to stop paper leaks in India," Gandhi remarked.

In his statement, Gandhi went on to allege that the recurring incidents of paper leaks were symptomatic of a broader malaise within the Indian education system, which he claimed had been "captured" by the BJP's parent organization. "Till the time this is not reversed, paper leaks will go on. Modi ji has facilitated this capture. It is an anti-national activity," Gandhi asserted.

The UGC-NET exam, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was cancelled yesterday by the Ministry of Education, with the ministry saying the integrity of the exam was 'compromised.'

As per news reports, the ministry's announcement had caught senior officials of the NTA off guard. The NTA, responsible for administering the UGC-NET exam on behalf of the UGC, was already facing scrutiny over purported irregularities in the NEET undergraduate exam, the pivotal assessment for admission into all MBBS programs across the nation.

As per the ministry's announcement, concerning feedback regarding UGC-NET surfaced from the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs' Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre. While the statement didn't delineate the precise nature of the compromise on the exam's integrity, insiders suggested that anomalies were observed at select examination venues.



