UGC-NET paper sold for Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 on Dark Web, leaked two days before exam

The UGC-NET June 2024 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was abruptly cancelled on Wednesday due to fears of a paper leak. Sources revealed that the cancellation was prompted by a routine input, which outlined an initial analysis by the Ministry of Home Affairs' I4C, according to Network 18.

Top-level sources disclosed that the input provided details on leaks, links, a summary, and screenshots, including a leaked sample paper that was later cross-referenced by the Education Ministry. According to the reports, the officials discovered that the exam paper was being sold for Rs 5,000 on Telegram and alerted the Education Ministry to take action.

The input indicated a compromise in the integrity of the exam, with the exam paper circulating on Telegram before the scheduled test. Sources mentioned that officials identified a group selling the paper for Rs 10,000 and observed it available on multiple platforms days before the exam date.

Details within the input point towards groups with subjects related to leaked NET content. Telegram emerged as a central hub for the leak, hosting several groups aimed at maximising profits through advertisements. The Education Ministry was provided with numerous links where the paper was being traded.

Although the source of the paper on Telegram groups remains unknown, speculations suggest it may have originated from the Dark web, sources claimed.

A senior official, well-versed with the situation, revealed, "Officials unearthed Telegram groups vending the NET paper. Following initial analysis, social media applications revealed messages circulating the leaked NET paper from these groups, leading to a comprehensive report sent to the Ministry of Education."

The controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance exam has been ongoing, currently under Supreme Court scrutiny. Subsequently, the Union Education Ministry ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET on Wednesday night, citing concerns over compromised integrity and forwarding the issue to the CBI for further investigation.

On Thursday, the CBI registered a case under Sections 120B and 420 of the IPC against unknown individuals based on a complaint filed on 20th June 2024 by the Secretary of the Department of Education, Government of India.