UK Board Result 2024 declared: Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) 10th, 12th OUT, Check how to download marksheet; Details here    

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 today at 11:30 AM. The students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the Uttarakhand board's official website: ubse.uk.gov.in.

Priyanshu Rawat from Gangolihat has topped the Uttarakhand board Class 10 exam this year, according to the UBSE release data for 2024.

The students can also check their results using the website uaresults.nic.in. They must enter their roll, application, and registration numbers to check their marks.

How to check UK Board (UBSE) Class 10 and UK Board Class 12 results:

- Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand boards: ubse.uk.gov.in

- On the home page, click Class 10 or Class 12 to check your respective result

- To see the scorecards, you will need to enter your board exams roll number, along with other credentials

- You can view the results on the website

The result can be downloaded from the print option given on the screen.

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12, 2024 exams were conducted over three weeks between February 27, 2024 and March 16, 2024.

According to the data provided by the Uttarakhand board, over 94,000 students appeared for the UBSE board exam 2024 Class 12 and over one lakh students appeared in the Class 10 UBSE exams.

The Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 2024 exams were conducted over 1,228 exam centres.



