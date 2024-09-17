scorecardresearch
University of Melbourne opens its first Global Centre in Delhi

University of Melbourne opens its first Global Centre in Delhi

The centre will help the University of Melbourne showcase its educational programs, research, and community projects, according to Prof Michael Wesley, deputy vice-chancellor. It will also host cultural performances, art exhibitions, and lectures, and serve as a link between the university and Indian businesses, industry partners, and academic institutions.



The University of Melbourne on Tuesday opened its first centre in Delhi to promote its educational programs and attract students from India.

The Melbourne Global Centre will serve as the university's main hub in India, promoting collaboration and knowledge exchange in education, research, industry, and the community. However, it will not be a teaching centre or an offshore campus.

The centre will help the University of Melbourne showcase its educational programs, research, and community projects, according to Prof Michael Wesley, deputy vice-chancellor. It will also host cultural performances, art exhibitions, and lectures, and serve as a link between the university and Indian businesses, industry partners, and academic institutions.

“Our Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi is a significant step in our longstanding commitment to fostering educational collaboration between India and our University. Building on institutional partnerships that span up to 16 years, we are dedicated to empowering and enhancing capacity within India, aligning with our mission to collaboratively benefit society through education and research,” Wesley said in a press note.

“The centre is reflective of Australia and India’s shared vision for education and research as a key driver for economic growth and social impact. It will unlock new opportunities for students and researchers to come together to innovate and address shared challenges for the mutual benefit of both nations,” said Philip Green, Australian high commissioner to India.

Published on: Sep 17, 2024, 7:39 PM IST
