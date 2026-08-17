Want to become a certified 'influencer'? Here's a college that offers you a bachelor's degree in content creation

What students will actually learn

The degree goes beyond the idea of simply producing social media posts and hoping they take off. Its focus includes practical skills involved in creating and presenting content, from podcast production and studio work to developing an effective on-camera presence.

That distinction matters because building a career as a creator involves considerably more than accumulating views or followers.

The US creator economy is expected to generate more than $20 billion this year, according to eMarketer analyst Max Willens. But the size of the industry does not necessarily translate into stable income for individual creators. Sponsored content remains a major source of revenue, while earnings can vary significantly from one creator to another.

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Willens has also pointed out a basic limitation of formal education in this field: a degree cannot guarantee that someone will go viral.

The business behind being an influencer

Brooke Erin Duffy, a communications professor at Cornell University, told the Associated Press that colleges are increasingly acknowledging influencing and content creation as legitimate career paths.

But the job comes with pressures that are rarely visible on social media. Creators have to constantly develop their networks, promote themselves, find commercial opportunities and deal with uncertain income. The finished post or video may look effortless, but producing it can involve substantial work behind the scenes.

That is also why some see value in teaching these skills even if students do not ultimately become full-time creators.

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Phoenix-based creator Aiesha Beasley has argued that abilities such as communication, marketing, networking and personal branding can be applied in conventional careers as well. The skills can therefore have value even for students who eventually move away from social media.

ASU graduate and creator Sammy Cristerna also said he would have liked the option to formally study these areas while pursuing his existing degree.

How much will the degree cost?

The programme follows the same financial calculation that accompanies any four-year US degree.

For Arizona residents, annual tuition at ASU is around $12,000, while the total cost of attendance can exceed $37,000 a year. Students from outside Arizona could face annual costs of more than $60,000 before scholarships and other financial aid.