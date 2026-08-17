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Want to become a certified 'influencer'? Here's a college that offers you a bachelor's degree in content creation

Want to become a certified 'influencer'? Here's a college that offers you a bachelor's degree in content creation

The degree launched by one of the United States' largest public universities signals that content creation has crossed from side hustle into a legitimate course of study

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 3:51 PM IST
Want to become a certified 'influencer'? Here's a college that offers you a bachelor's degree in content creation‘Influencer’ is now a college degree? US university launches content creation degree

Content creation is moving further into the classroom. Arizona State University has introduced a bachelor's programme in content creation through its Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, offering students formal training in areas such as podcasting, studio production and on-camera presence.

The university is not entering completely uncharted territory. Syracuse University, Quinnipiac University, Colorado State University and St. Bonaventure University already have programmes or minors for related aspects of content creation. But ASU's decision to offer a dedicated undergraduate degree at one of America's largest public universities reflects how the creator economy is beginning to be treated as a career field rather than simply a side hustle.

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What students will actually learn

The degree goes beyond the idea of simply producing social media posts and hoping they take off. Its focus includes practical skills involved in creating and presenting content, from podcast production and studio work to developing an effective on-camera presence.

That distinction matters because building a career as a creator involves considerably more than accumulating views or followers.

The US creator economy is expected to generate more than $20 billion this year, according to eMarketer analyst Max Willens. But the size of the industry does not necessarily translate into stable income for individual creators. Sponsored content remains a major source of revenue, while earnings can vary significantly from one creator to another.

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Willens has also pointed out a basic limitation of formal education in this field: a degree cannot guarantee that someone will go viral.

The business behind being an influencer

Brooke Erin Duffy, a communications professor at Cornell University, told the Associated Press that colleges are increasingly acknowledging influencing and content creation as legitimate career paths.

But the job comes with pressures that are rarely visible on social media. Creators have to constantly develop their networks, promote themselves, find commercial opportunities and deal with uncertain income. The finished post or video may look effortless, but producing it can involve substantial work behind the scenes.

That is also why some see value in teaching these skills even if students do not ultimately become full-time creators.

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Phoenix-based creator Aiesha Beasley has argued that abilities such as communication, marketing, networking and personal branding can be applied in conventional careers as well. The skills can therefore have value even for students who eventually move away from social media.

ASU graduate and creator Sammy Cristerna also said he would have liked the option to formally study these areas while pursuing his existing degree.

How much will the degree cost?

The programme follows the same financial calculation that accompanies any four-year US degree.

For Arizona residents, annual tuition at ASU is around $12,000, while the total cost of attendance can exceed $37,000 a year. Students from outside Arizona could face annual costs of more than $60,000 before scholarships and other financial aid.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 3:51 PM IST
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