Rahul Gandhi’s trusted lieutenant Gaurav Gogoi loses from Jorhat by 23k votes

Assam Election Results 2026: Rahul Gandhi’s lieutenant in the Northeast, Gaurav Gogoi, face of the party in the state, has lost the election from Jorhat by 23,182 votes.

His rival, BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami won from Jorhat with 69,439 votes, while Gogoi lost with 46,257 votes.

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This was Gogoi's electoral debut in the assembly polls, while Goswami is a veteran. Goswami is a five-term MLA who represented the constituency thrice as an AGP leader and twice as a BJP legislator. Gogoi, on the other hand, had won the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat in 2024 by 1,44,393 votes.

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Not only was Gogoi the Assam Congress chief, he was also part of the trifecta that aimed to take down Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They were touted as a power group, but as things stand now, two out of the three are not likely to win. Along with Gaurav Gogoi, the trio, often referred to as the 3Gs, included Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

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While Gogoi lost, Lurinjyoti Gogoi was trailing by 8,000 votes in Khowang constituency. Akhil Gogoi was leading by 8,000 votes in Sibsagar constituency.

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When the exit polls predicted a clear victory for BJP in the state, Gogoi had said, "Neither the opposition parties nor the people of the state have fallen into the trap of exit polls, and this will be evident on the day of counting on May 4." He said there was a silent vote and undercurrent in favour of the opposition, which the exit polls had not captured.

''All sections of society across the state want a change of government in the state. They have voted for this on April 9, and the results will be known on May 4,'' he had said.