Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Teji Mandi on Monday said it may be time to ride the trend in some of the West Bengal-related stocks, as said the momentum in many of the counters may continue in the coming few sessions following the state election results. As a broad suggestion, he advised traders to put stop losses at the trading lows of past three trading sessions.

Advertisement

Gedia told Business Today that many West Bengal related stocks were already in momentum in recent days, before Monday's rally, ahead of the assembly election outcome. He said CESC, from the power distribution sector, was rallying for four-five weeks. Data showed CESC is up 26 per cent in the past one month.

Gedia said FMCG sector is seeing buying interest and he likes West Bengal-based Emami that has formed a Bullish Flag pattern on the technical chart.

"Emami is one stock which we like from short term perspective. We see a scope of it moving upward till Rs 500-520. Emami is a buy"

Gedia said Bandhan Bank is one stock, which has witnessed a breakout post results announcement and is already seeing the continuation of the uptrend.

Advertisement

Gedia noted that railway stocks did witness some traction in April. But he believes Titagarh Rail is over bought at prevailing level. He sees some consolidation on the counter towards Rs 750-730.

"We would wait for a trend reversal pattern and thereafter enter into that trade. As of now, one can avoid Titagarh Rail," Gedia said.

Here's the full video:

Earlier today, RP Sanjiv Goenka group (RPSG) stocks such as RPSG Ventures Ltd and CESC gained momentum. Bandhan Bank Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd and Birla Corporation Ltd also rose in Monday's trade, as vote count in West Bengal gains traction. Early trends suggest BJP was leading the West Bengal assembly elections 2026, with 194 seats. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC+ was trailing at 94 seats. The majority mark in the 294-member assembly stands at 148.

Advertisement

Senco Gold Ltd soared 8.51 per cent to Rs 339.75. Bandhan Bank was quoting 3.45 per cent higher at Rs 206.61. The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG Group) stock Spencer's Retail Ltd advanced 6.88 per cent to Rs 36.98. CESC shares added 6.20 per cent to Rs 199.15. RPSG Ventures Ltd was quoting 4.90 per cent higher at Rs 888.95. PCBL Chemical Ltd was up 6.49 per cent to Rs 309.45. Saregama India Ltd and Firstsource Solutions Ltd also gained over 1 per cent.

Among textile stocks, Lux Industries Ltd rose 3.42 per cent to Rs 1,446. Dollar Industries rose 3.62 per cent to Rs 310.65. Vedant Fashions Ltd added 1.65 per cent to Rs 434.



Among railway stocks, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd was up 2.69 per cent at Rs 108.31. Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd advanced 1.15 per cent to Rs 777.20.

Here's how you too can participate: Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV)

Are you confused about where to invest, how to invest, or how to build and structure your portfolio? You too can participate in the show to get answers to stock specific queries:-

-WhatsApp number: 7303080488 | You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

Advertisement

-You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

-YouTube comments section:

- Log on to YouTube of Business Today channel

-Then go to the daily calls live under LIVE segment on YouTube, and use the comment section there to send us your queries.

- Also, direct link to search Daily Calls on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@BusinessToday/streams

-BTTV's top market experts will be happy to guide you on your stock queries.

When and where to watch Daily Calls on BTTV

- LIVE streaming time: Every trading day 12 pm

- On YouTube, https://www.businesstoday.in, Business Today X handle - https://x.com/business_today and Business Today Facebook page -https://www.facebook.com/BusinessToday/

About the show

- Daily Calls answers your specific stock queries LIVE on the program, wherein top market experts guide you on your stock related questions

-You can gain invaluable insights and clarity on your market queries through our live sessions featuring expert analysts.

(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)