Assembly Election Results 2026: What is anti-incumbency and how is it shaping results?

Anti-incumbency, the voter sentiment that builds against ruling governments, remains a decisive undercurrent in the 2026 Assembly elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. While its intensity varies by state, early counting trends from the Election Commission of India suggest that voter behaviour is producing sharply divergent outcomes rather than a uniform anti-incumbent wave.

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The latest trends indicate a clear lead for the BJP in Assam with 74 seats, far ahead of the Congress at 23, AGP at 10, and BPF at 9, pointing to a muted anti-incumbency environment. In contrast, Kerala reflects its traditional power shift pattern, with the Congress leading at 57 seats, followed by CPI(M) at 31 and IUML at 21, signalling cyclical anti-incumbency against the ruling Left. Puducherry trends show the AINRC ahead with 7 seats, while the Congress and Independents have 3 each, indicating a fragmented but NDA-leaning outcome.

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Tamil Nadu has emerged as the most disruptive battleground, with Vijay’s TVK surging to 97 seats, well ahead of the AIADMK at 61 and DMK at 35, underscoring strong anti-incumbency against the ruling DMK and a structural shift in the state’s political landscape. Meanwhile, West Bengal remains closely contested, with the BJP leading in 76 seats against the TMC’s 41, suggesting that anti-incumbency against the Mamata Banerjee-led government may be translating into a tangible electoral challenge.

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If these trends sustain — despite the historically inconsistent accuracy of exit polls — the BJP appears on track for a third consecutive term in Assam and a significantly stronger position in West Bengal. In Tamil Nadu, while projections had earlier favoured the DMK, current trends point to a far more fragmented mandate shaped by the entry of TVK. Puducherry, on the other hand, aligns with earlier projections of a comfortable AINRC-led NDA advantage.

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State-wise anti-incumbency trends

West Bengal

After 15 years of TMC rule, anti-incumbency appears pronounced. High voter turnout (over 92%), allegations of corruption, concerns around women’s safety, and the controversial voter roll revision have amplified dissatisfaction. The BJP’s consolidation strategy and anti-corruption narrative seem to be gaining traction, while the TMC continues to rely on its welfare model and regional identity pitch.

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Tamil Nadu

A strong anti-incumbency wave against the DMK is visible in both turnout (over 84%) and early seat trends. Governance concerns, law-and-order issues, and the disruptive entry of Vijay’s TVK have converted the election into a three-cornered contest, significantly weakening the incumbent’s position.

Assam

The state presents a contrasting case, where anti-incumbency has been largely contained. Welfare schemes, particularly direct-benefit programmes, appear to have sustained voter support for the BJP-led NDA, as reflected in its commanding lead.

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Kerala

Anti-incumbency here follows a structural pattern rather than episodic dissatisfaction. The state’s alternating power cycle appears intact, with voters showing a preference for change, benefiting the Congress-led UDF.

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Puducherry

The trends indicate a moderate anti-incumbency effect, with the AINRC-led NDA maintaining an edge in a fragmented political contest.

Overall, the 2026 Assembly elections underscore that anti-incumbency in India is no longer a uniform wave but a state-specific phenomenon — shaped by governance delivery, welfare penetration, leadership perception, and the ability of opposition forces to consolidate voter sentiment.