Delhi election 2025: BJP to name remaining 41 candidates soon, party's manifesto to be out soon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which seems to be on a sticky wicket in Delhi ahead of assembly elections, is likely to announce its remaining 41 candidates this weekend for the upcoming polls. Moreover, the saffron party is yet to share its manifesto for the polls.

The party's manifesto for the Delhi polls has almost been prepared and will soon be sent to the national leadership for approval. The manifesto is likely to be announced in the next few days, a senior Delhi BJP leader told newswire PTI.

The saffron party has so far announced its candidates on 29 of the 70 assembly seats. Its notable candidates include Parvesh Singh Verma (New Delhi), Kaliash Gahlot (Bijwasan), Satish Upadhyay (Malviya Nagar), and Arvinder Sing Lovely (Gandhi Nagar).

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda is set to take stock of the poll preparations of the party's Delhi unit on Thursday. He will hold meetings with the state election committee and other election panels.

"The BJP president will hold a meeting with the election committee and other poll panels to review the direction of campaigning so far and the ground level feedback," a top Delhi BJP functionary said.

The BJP, which is eyeing its return to power in Delhi since over 25 years, seems to be on a sticky wicket due the lack of inspiring local leadership, leading to internal factionalism.

Moreover, the ruling AAP and the Congress have made poll promises such as monthly allowances for women. The Congress even promised a ₹25 lakh health insurance scheme if voted to power in the national capital.

The saffron party has also been unable to effectively counter Kejriwal's aggressive campaign strategies, which gives the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an edge over its rivals.

There, however, are some green shoots for the BJP as the party is planning to employ the same strategy to win in Delhi that it did in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The support from various CMs and the backing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also helped strengthen its base.

The elections for 70 member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Counting of votes will be held on February 8.