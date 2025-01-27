Delhi assembly polls 2025: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal promises 50% concession on metro fares for students among '15 guarantees'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The AAP manifesto, released by party chief Arvind Kejriwal, featured 15 guarantees that the party will fulfill if voted to power in Delhi.

Chief Minister Atishi and senior AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, and Saurabh Bharadwaj were also present at the occasion. The party's manifesto focused on social welfare schemes, employment, and improvement in public services.

He promised more employment opportunities for the people of Delhi while acknowledging that official data indicated low unemployment rate in the national capital at just 2 per cent compared to the national average of 6 per cent.

"When our children study and cannot find work, it causes great distress," he added.

While releasing AAP's manifesto, Kejriwal promised that Delhi students will get free bus travel and a 50 per cent concession on Delhi Metro fares if the party is voted to power.

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party releases 15 poll guarantees including Rs 2,100 for women and free bus rides to students, ahead of Delhi Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/vPvUNKYJ0h — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

The party offered employment to youth. 'Mahila Samman Yojana', and free medical treatment to the elderly in its manifesto.

The AAP supremo, who has been the Chief Minister of Delhi from 2015-2024, promised a monthly allowance of ₹2,100 for women if AAP retains power. He went onto call this 'Kejriwal ki guarantee'.

List of AAP's 15 poll guarantees

Guarantee of employment

Women’s Respect Scheme – Every woman will receive Rs 2100 in her bank account

Sanjeevani Scheme – Free treatment for those over 60 years old

Waiver of incorrect water bills

24-hour water supply

Roads like those in Europe

We will clean the Yamuna

Dr Ambedkar Scholarship Scheme

Free bus travel for students, concession on Delhi Metro

Priests and Granthis will receive Rs 18,000 each

Free electricity and water for tenants

Work to repair sewage systems

Ration cards will be issued

For auto, taxi, and e-rickshaw drivers – Rs 1 lakh for daughter’s marriage, free coaching for children, life insurance

Private security guards will be provided to RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations)

Kejriwal also assured the voters that the AAP will not only ensure supply of clean water in the national capital but also clean Yamuna river and provide good roads in the next 5 years.

Kejriwal also attacked the BJP and said that if the saffron party was voted to power, monthly burden on the people of Delhi will increase by ₹25,000.

Furthermore, he assured the voters that six existing 'revdis', as they are called by the BJP, would continue. The six 'revdis' are free education, healthcare, bus rides for women, water, and electricity.

Voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will take place on February 5. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8.