Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who are in fray, which states will vote and how to find your polling booth

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections kicks off today with polling for the first phase scheduled in 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories. Among those in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sarbanada Sonowal and Bhupendra Yadav, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress, DMK's Kanimozhi and K Annamalai of BJP.

Related Articles

Simultaneously, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats) will also be held. Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm.

The Election Commission has deployed over 18 lakh polling personnel across 1.87 lakh polling stations where over 16.63 crore voters will exercise their franchise.



Who all will be voting today?

Polling will be held in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1). Besides, there will be voting in 12 seats in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, 4 in Bihar, 3 in West Bengal, 2 seats in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.

How do I find my polling booth?



You can use three different methods on the Election Commision’s (EC) website electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

1) Use your Election Photo Identity Card or EPIC number from your voter-ID card. Enter the EPIC code, state, captcha and click on ‘Search’.

The booth details will be displayed on the screen.

2) You can also search for your polling booth ‘By Details’, which is your Name, Relative’s name, date of birth, gender and district, as printed on your voter-ID card. Once you enter all these details and click on ‘Search’, your polling booth details will appear on the screen.

3) You can find your polling booth by entering your state and mobile number on the ECI website. An OTP will be generated. Once you enter that, your polling booth details will be displayed on the screen.

How do I get my EPIC number?

This unique 10-digit alphanumeric code is assigned by the Election Commission of India as proof of registration. You’ll find the EPIC code printed on the front of your Voter ID card. You can also look it up on the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP).

First time voter? Here's what you need to keep in mind