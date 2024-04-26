Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 Voting Percentage: 60.7% recorded at 5 pm. Check state-wise numbers here

A voter turnout of 60.7% was recorded by 5 pm across the 13 states and union territories. Manipur, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura witnessed over 70% voter turnout, while Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra recorded the lowest turnout at 52.6%, 53%, and 53.5%, respectively.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections features several prominent contestants, including Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, actors Hema Malini and Arun Govil, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh, and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

During the 2019 elections, the NDA secured victory in 56 of the 89 seats, while the UPA won 24 seats. Notably, six seats have been redrawn as part of the delimitation exercise.

The elections are divided into seven phases, with the first phase taking place last Friday, covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories. The voter turnout for the first phase was approximately 65.5%.

Until 5 pm, the Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of approximately 52.74% in the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections across eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Tripura has recorded the highest voter turnout so far in the ongoing elections, with 68.92% of voters casting their ballots by 5 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. Other states showing higher voter participation include Manipur (68.48%), Chhattisgarh (63.92%), West Bengal (60.60%), and Assam (60.32%).