Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP may win 18-20 seats, BJD may get just 2 seats in Lok Sabha elections, shows Axis My India exit poll

Odisha Lok Sabha Polls: The BJP is seen making a clean sweep in the coastal state of Odisha. The Axis My India exit poll has predicted that BJP may get 18-20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, while BJD is expected to get 2 seats. INDIA bloc may win 1 or none seats.

Earlier, Today's Chanakya predicted BJP may win 16 to 19 seats, BJD may get 4 to 2 seats, while Congress may get just 1 seat.

As per Jan Ki Baat exit poll, the following are the number of seats these parties are likely to win, BJP can 15-18 seats, BJD can win 3 to 7 seats, I.N.D.I.A alliance may not get any seats.

ABP-CVoter Exit Poll suggests BJP-led NDA may win 17-19 seats, BJD may secure 1-3 seats, and 0-2 seats may go to Congress-led I.N.D.I.A.

India TV-CNX has predicted the BJP to win 15-17 seats, INDIA up to 1, and the BJD 4-6 seats.

Matrize's Exit Poll predicted BJP: 9-12 seats, BJD: 7-10 seats, Congress: 0-1 seats for the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

Odisha sends 21 members to the Lok Sabha. The full list of constituencies is: Aska, Balasore, Bargarh, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Puri, Sambalpur, Sundargarh.

The primary political parties contesting the Odisha Lok Sabha elections are Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party, and Indian National Congress. Of the 21 Odisha Lok Sabha constituencies, five are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and three for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

In 2019, BJD had won 12 seats, BJP had won 8, and Congress had 1 seat. In 2014, BJD had won 20 seats and BJP had one seat.

In Odisha, the BJP and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were initially exploring the idea of forming an alliance, but they have since evolved into direct competitors. Experts speculated that a BJP-BJD coalition could have clinched victory in all 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, even against potential competition from the Congress.

The crucial constituencies in Odisha are: Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Puri.

The Election Commission of India has banned the sharing of Exit Polls before the conclusion of the voting process. Under section 126A of the RP Act 1951, the election commission forbade the broadcasting or sharing of the Exit Poll from April 19, 2024, to June 01, 2024.

Naveen Patnaik vs PM Narendra Modi

Naveen Patnaik, the BJD boss, is the second-longest serving CM in India. His effect will be largely felt in the Lok Sabha elections if he manages to win the Assembly polls, which are being held simultaneously. Firstly, he will become the longest-serving CM. His government's focus on welfare and women's empowerment has fueled the party's success since 1997. His government's key accomplishments include poverty reduction and effective disaster management.

On the other hand, BJP is riding on PM Modi's popularity and government welfare schemes. PM Modi and BJP wave led to a significant increase in the party's vote share during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Despite this success, the BJP did not replicate the same performance in subsequent assembly polls, where they emerged as the main challenger to the BJD after the 2019 LS polls.

Earlier during the campaign, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Odisha is going to turn saffron with the BJP winning more than 15 Lok Sabha seats. That's seven more than the previous elections. In an interview, PM Modi said: "I am convinced that a big transformation is happening in the electoral landscape of the state, not only at the Lok Sabha level but also at the assembly level."

