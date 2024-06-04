scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Elections
Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Sambit Patra leading from Puri, Pratap Sarangi from Balasore; full list of winners from BJP, BJD, Congress

Feedback

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Sambit Patra leading from Puri, Pratap Sarangi from Balasore; full list of winners from BJP, BJD, Congress

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE: The voting for the Lok Sabha elections was conducted in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with a voter turnout of 74.51%. Currently, the BJP is ahead in 19 out of 21 seats in Odisha, indicating a favourable trend for the party.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
bjp bjd naveen patnaik odisha alliance lok sabha elections assembly polls bjp bjd naveen patnaik odisha alliance lok sabha elections assembly polls

In a first, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dominating the Lok Sabha election results in the coastal state of Odisha. As per ECI's recent data, BJP is leading in 19 seats, BJD in contrast is leading in 1 seat, and Congress in 1 seat. The three parties had fielded strong candidates in the elections to win as many seats as they could.

Currently, the BJP is ahead in 19 out of 21 seats in Odisha, indicating a favourable trend for the party. The voting for the Lok Sabha elections was conducted in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with a voter turnout of 74.51%. Odisha, with a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats, includes constituencies specifically reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

 

Constituency Candidate
Bargarh  PRADEEP PUROHIT
Sundargarh JUAL ORAM
Sambalpur DHARMENDRA PRADHAN
Keonjhar ANANTA NAYAK
Mayurbhanj NABA CHARAN MAJHI
Balasore PRATAP CHANDRA SARANGI
Bhadrak AVIMANYU SETHI
Dhenkanal RUDRA NARAYAN PANY
Bolangir SANGEETA KUMARI SINGH DEO
Kalahandi MALVIKA DEVI
Nabarangpur BALABHADRA MAJHI
Kandhamal SUKANTA KUMAR PANIGRAHI
Cuttack BHARTRUHARI MAHTAB
Kendrapara BAIJAYANT PANDA
Jagatsinghpur BIBHU PRASAD TARAI
Puri SAMBIT PATRA
Bhubaneswar APARAJITA SARANGI    
Aska ANITA SUBHADARSHINI
Berhampur DR. PRADEEP KUMAR PANIGRAHY
Jajpur SARMISTHA SETHI
Koraput SAPTAGIRI SANKAR ULAKA

 

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement