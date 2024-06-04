Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Sambit Patra leading from Puri, Pratap Sarangi from Balasore; full list of winners from BJP, BJD, Congress

In a first, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dominating the Lok Sabha election results in the coastal state of Odisha. As per ECI's recent data, BJP is leading in 19 seats, BJD in contrast is leading in 1 seat, and Congress in 1 seat. The three parties had fielded strong candidates in the elections to win as many seats as they could.

Currently, the BJP is ahead in 19 out of 21 seats in Odisha, indicating a favourable trend for the party. The voting for the Lok Sabha elections was conducted in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with a voter turnout of 74.51%. Odisha, with a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats, includes constituencies specifically reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.