'Sonia Gandhi entrusted me with family's karmabhoomi': Rahul Gandhi on Raebareli candidature

Raebareli seat: After filing his nomination papers from Congress stronghold Raebareli on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Lok Sabha seat was held by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, for 20 years and she entrusted him with the responsibility of his family's 'karmabhoomi' (workplace). He said his mother gave him the opportunity to serve the people of the constituency.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party named Rahul Gandhi as its candidate for the Raebareli seat, ending week-long speculation over who will contest from the high-profile constituency. The party chose Kishori Lal Sharma for the Amethi seat, which was represented by Rahul Gandhi thrice.

The Congress party is contesting on 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh as a part of its seat-sharing pact with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. The party leaders kept the announcement for Amethi and Raebareli seats for the last minute. They discussed the possibility of Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi from Raebareli.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the people of Amethi and Raebareli would always be his families. He also expressed happiness for Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhis, who has been fielded from Amethi to face off against Irani.

"Amethi and Rae Bareli are not different for me, both are my family and I am happy that Kishori Lal ji, who has been serving the area for 40 years, will represent the party from Amethi," he said.

"In the ongoing fight for justice against injustice, I seek the love and blessings of my loved ones. I am confident that all of you stand with me in this fight to save the Constitution and democracy," Rahul added.

Rahul Gandhi contested in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Kerala's Wayanad, which is the same seat he won in 2019. Rahul, who has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for three terms from Amethi, lost his seat in 2019 to Union Minister Smriti Irani. This time, the grand old party has fielded KL Sharma, a loyalist of the Gandhi family, to contest from the same constituency.

Raebareli has long been regarded as a stronghold for the Congress party in India, consistently delivering significant victories in elections over the years. The Gandhi family has been winning the Raebareli since 1952. Known for its strong political presence and unwavering support for the party, Raebareli is considered one of the safest seats for the Congress. The constituency has a history of electing prominent leaders such as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Earlier, the seat has been represented by Gandhi's grandfather and Indira Gandhi's husband, Feroze Gandhi.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said: "The party requested Rahul to contest from Raebareli and he agreed. For us, Raebareli, Amethi, and Wayanad seats are all dear. Raebareli is the seat which was held by Indira Gandhi and till recently it was held by Sonia Gandhi. At the appropriate time, the party will decide which seat he will retain. The decision when taken will not affect anyone."

