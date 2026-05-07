'Bring 118 signatures': Vijay meets Governor again, asked to show majority before oath-taking

Actor-turned-politician Vijay met the Tamil Nadu Governor for the second time in 24 hours on Thursday, but was asked to return with signatures from 118 MLAs to prove that his party has the numbers to form the government.

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The Governor told Vijay to "please come with 118 signatures" and said the oath-taking could happen only after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) proved its majority in the Assembly, sources told India Today.

The meeting at Lok Bhavan came a day after Vijay submitted a letter of support from the Congress and staked claim to form the government. The TVK fell short of the majority mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections held on April 23. The Congress, which won five seats, has extended support to the party. However, the numbers still remain short of the simple majority mark of 118.

Vijay also won from two constituencies and will have to resign from one seat, reducing TVK’s effective tally further.

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As Vijay's wait continues, there are speculations that DMK and AIADMK may come together to prevent TVK from forming its government. According to reports, backchannel talks have begun after Congress dumped its pre-poll ally DMK.

The DMK secured 59 seats in the Assembly polls, and the AIADMK 47. Congress won 5 seats, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, CPI(M) 2 and VCK 2. The BJP, DMDK and AMMK won one seat each.

