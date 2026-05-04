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Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: How top 10 richest candidates are faring

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: How top 10 richest candidates are faring

Tamil Nadu assembly poll results: Topping the list of the richest candidates is Leemarose Martin of the AIADMK, followed by actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay and Aadhav Arjuna, both contesting on a TVK ticket.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 4, 2026 11:06 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: How top 10 richest candidates are faringTamil Nadu election results: Here's how the richest candidates are doing

Tamil Nadu election results 2026 | Money and votes don't always go hand in hand — and Tamil Nadu's 2026 election results are putting that to the test.

Topping the list of the richest candidates is Leemarose Martin of the AIADMK, followed by actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay and Aadhav Arjuna, both contesting on a TVK ticket. The presence of two TVK candidates in the top three marks a notable moment for the party, which is making its electoral debut.

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CHECK LATEST UPDATES ON ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Vijay's entry into politics was one of the most anticipated stories of this cycle. Huge rallies, unprecedented media coverage, and fervent fan-base mobilisation made his constituency a spectacle. Whether that spectacle becomes a mandate now depends on the EVM.

ELECTIONS 2026 | WEST BENGAL RESULTS | TAMIL NADU RESULTS | KERALA RESULTS | ASSAM RESULTS | PUDUCHERRY RESULTS

The rest of the top-10 richest list reads largely like a DMK roll call. The ruling party has fielded a significant number of high-asset candidates — a reflection of both its strong organisational machinery and its ability to attract candidates with deep pockets.

Tamil Nadu's top 10 richest candidates Constituencies Assets  Leading/Trailing
       
Leemarose Martin (AIADMK) Lalgudi ₹5,683 crore Leading
Thalapathy Vijay (TVK) Perambur ₹648 crore Leading
Thalapathy Vijay (TVK) Tiruchirappalli East ₹648 crore Leading
Aadhav Arjuna (TVK) Villivakkam ₹543 crore Leading
Dr Esakki Subaya (AIADMK) Ambasamudram ₹419 crore Leading
Kartik Mohan (DMK) Villivakkam ₹346 crore Trailing
D Mathazhagan (DMK) Bargur ₹304 crore Trailing
VG Raajendran (DMK) Thiruvallur ₹259 crore Trailing
KR Jayaram (AIADMK) Singanallur ₹172 crore Trailing
K Nithyanandan (DMK) Pollachi ₹170 crore Trailing
Murughan RS (TVK) Tirunelveli ₹158 crore Leading

As votes are counted in the Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026, the richest candidates face the oldest question in democracy: can money and fame buy the most important currency of all — public trust?

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The answer is coming in, one constituency at a time.

Published on: May 4, 2026 9:12 AM IST
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