Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: How top 10 richest candidates are faring

Tamil Nadu election results 2026 | Money and votes don't always go hand in hand — and Tamil Nadu's 2026 election results are putting that to the test.

Topping the list of the richest candidates is Leemarose Martin of the AIADMK, followed by actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay and Aadhav Arjuna, both contesting on a TVK ticket. The presence of two TVK candidates in the top three marks a notable moment for the party, which is making its electoral debut.

Advertisement

CHECK LATEST UPDATES ON ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Vijay's entry into politics was one of the most anticipated stories of this cycle. Huge rallies, unprecedented media coverage, and fervent fan-base mobilisation made his constituency a spectacle. Whether that spectacle becomes a mandate now depends on the EVM.

ELECTIONS 2026 | WEST BENGAL RESULTS | TAMIL NADU RESULTS | KERALA RESULTS | ASSAM RESULTS | PUDUCHERRY RESULTS

The rest of the top-10 richest list reads largely like a DMK roll call. The ruling party has fielded a significant number of high-asset candidates — a reflection of both its strong organisational machinery and its ability to attract candidates with deep pockets.

Tamil Nadu's top 10 richest candidates Constituencies Assets Leading/Trailing Leemarose Martin (AIADMK) Lalgudi ₹5,683 crore Leading Thalapathy Vijay (TVK) Perambur ₹648 crore Leading Thalapathy Vijay (TVK) Tiruchirappalli East ₹648 crore Leading Aadhav Arjuna (TVK) Villivakkam ₹543 crore Leading Dr Esakki Subaya (AIADMK) Ambasamudram ₹419 crore Leading Kartik Mohan (DMK) Villivakkam ₹346 crore Trailing D Mathazhagan (DMK) Bargur ₹304 crore Trailing VG Raajendran (DMK) Thiruvallur ₹259 crore Trailing KR Jayaram (AIADMK) Singanallur ₹172 crore Trailing K Nithyanandan (DMK) Pollachi ₹170 crore Trailing Murughan RS (TVK) Tirunelveli ₹158 crore Leading

As votes are counted in the Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026, the richest candidates face the oldest question in democracy: can money and fame buy the most important currency of all — public trust?

Advertisement

The answer is coming in, one constituency at a time.