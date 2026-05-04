Bhabanipur Election Results Today | BJP's Suvendu Adhikari repeats Nandigram in Bhabanipur. He has once again defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by over 15,000 votes in a massive setback for the TMC. Suvendu has secured 73,463 votes, while Mamata had to settle for 58,350 votes.

Bhabanipur was being called the mother of all battles in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking on BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari is challenging Banerjee again, after defeating her in Nandigram in 2021.

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The Bhabanipur contest marks the second direct showdown between Suvendu and Mamata after the 2021 Nandigram clash, where Adhikari defeated the chief minister by 1,956 votes. Adhikari was once Mamata's trusted man, but he switched from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2021 elections.

This time, the battle has shifted to Bhabanipur, Banerjee's political stronghold in south Kolkata and a seat widely seen as central to her authority.

For the TMC, holding Bhabanipur is symbolically crucial for Banerjee's dominance on home turf. However, for the BJP, breaching the seat would deliver a blow to the state's most powerful leader.

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The Bhabanipur seat is spread across eight Kolkata Municipal Corporation wards. It is one of Bengal's most socially mixed constituencies, with Bengali voters, Gujarati traders, Punjabi and Sikh families, Marwari and Jain households, Muslims, and migrants from Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

The BJP has mapped Bhabanipur booth by booth, according to news agency PTI. In Bhabanipur, BJP leaders claim, Kayasthas make up 26.2 per cent of the electorate, Muslims 24.5 per cent, eastern Indian migrant communities 14.9 per cent, Marwaris 10.4 per cent and Brahmins 7.6 per cent.

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The BJP has focused heavily on booth-level planning and community arithmetic, seeking to consolidate Hindu votes across Bengali and non-Bengali groups while challenging the TMC in urban pockets.

The TMC, meanwhile, has relied on Banerjee's personal connect with voters and welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree and social security programmes for women.

Bhabanipur has long held symbolic importance for Banerjee. Her Kalighat residence falls within the constituency, and she returned to the Assembly through the Bhabanipur bypoll in 2021 after losing Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari. She defeated BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal by more than 58,000 votes.

Recent electoral trends, however, suggested a tighter race. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the TMC's lead in the Bhabanipur assembly segment narrowed to 8,297 votes, with the BJP leading in five of the seat's eight wards.

The BJP had shown signs of support in Bhabanipur as early as the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and even won Banerjee's own Kolkata Municipal Corporation Ward 73 in 2014.