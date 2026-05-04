Business Today
Subscribe
ElectionBT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
elections
puducherry
Puducherry Election Result 2026: From Yanam to Raj Bhavan, check constituency-wise results

Puducherry Election Result 2026: From Yanam to Raj Bhavan, check constituency-wise results

The BJP-led alliance has gained an early advantage in the trends, crossing the 15-seat mark. The bloc has secured 15 seats so far, with the AINRC winning 10, the BJP 4, and the AIADMK contributing 1 seat.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 4, 2026 3:03 PM IST
Puducherry Election Result 2026: From Yanam to Raj Bhavan, check constituency-wise resultsCM N Rangasamy has won the Thattanchavady seat wins by 4,441 votes.

With counting underway for the Puducherry Assembly elections held on April 9, 2026, focus has shifted to who will form the next government. The electoral contest features a crowded field, including the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and the Left parties. Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is also making its electoral debut, adding a new dimension to the race.

Advertisement

Independent candidates constitute a significant share of the contest, with 117 out of 291 total candidates. The election saw a high voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent. Counting began at 8 am, with early trends indicating an edge for the NDA.

MUST READ: Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Didi over Dada in Bengal; TVK drops BIG hint on alliance

 

Constituency
Check Ariankuppam Constituency Results here
Check Bahour Constituency Results here
Check Embalam Constituency Results here
Check Indira Nagar Constituency Results here
Check Kadirgamam Constituency Results here
Check Kalapet Constituency Results here
Check Kamaraj Nagar Constituency Results here
Check Karaikal North Constituency Results here
Check Karaikal South Constituency Results here
Check Lawspet Constituency Results here
Check Mahe Constituency Results here
Check Manavely Constituency Results here
Check Mangalam Constituency Results here
Check Mannadipet Constituency Results here
Check Mudaliarpet Constituency Results here
Check Muthialpet Constituency Results here
Check Nedungadu Constituency Results here
Check Nellithope Constituency Results here
Check Neravy T R Pattinam Constituency Results here
Check Nettapakkam Constituency Results here
Check Orleampeth Constituency Results here
Check Oupalam Constituency Results here
Check Oussudu Constituency Results here
Check Ozhukarai Constituency Results here
Check Raj Bhavan Constituency Results here
Check Thattanchavady Constituency Results here
Check Thirubhuvanai Constituency Results here
Check Thirunallar Constituency Results here
Check Villianur Constituency Results here
Check Yanam Constituency Results here

MUST READ: Tamil Nadu results 2026: TVK’s Srinath leads in Thoothukudi by over 15,800 votes as counting continues

Published on: May 4, 2026 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today