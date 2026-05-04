Puducherry Election Result 2026: From Yanam to Raj Bhavan, check constituency-wise results

With counting underway for the Puducherry Assembly elections held on April 9, 2026, focus has shifted to who will form the next government. The electoral contest features a crowded field, including the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and the Left parties. Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is also making its electoral debut, adding a new dimension to the race.

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Independent candidates constitute a significant share of the contest, with 117 out of 291 total candidates. The election saw a high voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent. Counting began at 8 am, with early trends indicating an edge for the NDA.

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