Strategy for Netweb Technologies shares: Support zone, upside, target price and more | Daily Calls on BTTV

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Teji Mandi, a subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL), shared his outlook on Netweb Technologies India Ltd during an interaction with Business Today TV (BTTV).

In response to a query by a viewer named Archana on the outlook of the stock, the analyst noted that the counter has been an outperformer.

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"It has witnessed some profit booking from at higher levels. The Rs 3,660-Rs 3,570 range will be the short-term support zone," Gedia stated.

For fresh buying, he said one should enter around Rs 3,660-3,570 level. "On the upside, Rs 4,240 is the immediate target that we are looking at," he added.

"From a five-year kind of a perspective, I think Rs 5,000 should be easily achievable in the next three to five years. So, it is good stock to hold. The overall trend is positive and 'buy-on-dips' at the support level should be the strategy," Gedia further stated.

Meanwhile, shares of Netweb Technologies settled 3.31 per cent lower at Rs 3,930.95 on Monday.

Here's the full video:

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