Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Teji Mandi, a subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said that Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) offers a decent short-term opportunity for investors to make a quick buck.

A Youtube viewer Praveen asked a query on Bharat Electronics for short-term entry levels, seeking Gedia's response on correct levels to enter the stock from a trading perspective.

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Jatin Gedia from Teji Mandi said that 20-week average around Rs 430 levels offer a good opportunity buy and one can considering buying around these levels. Overall trend remains rangebound but the undertone is positive. "He suggested to buy Bharat Electronics at current with a short-term target price of Rs 460-475 per share with a stop loss of Rs 407 from a short-term."



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