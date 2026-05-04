Assembly Election Results 2026: Bengal victory seals BJP’s Anga-Banga-Kalinga vision. What is it?

West Bengal Election Results 2026: The ancient idea of “Anga, Banga, Kalinga” has suddenly become politically relevant again after Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly invoked the civilisational phrase during the 2026 West Bengal election campaign.

Modi described Anga (Bihar), Banga (Bengal), and Kalinga (Odisha) as the three historical pillars of eastern India, arguing that India’s rise is impossible without the resurgence of these regions. What was once largely a cultural-historical reference is now being turned into a modern political and economic narrative by the BJP.

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The significance goes far beyond symbolism. If the BJP succeeds in politically consolidating Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal together, it would create a powerful saffron corridor stretching across eastern India — one that could reshape both national politics and India’s economic geography.

What is the Anga-Banga-Kalinga idea?

Historically, Anga referred to parts of modern Bihar, Banga or Vanga referred to Bengal and Bangladesh, while Kalinga broadly covered Odisha and parts of northern Andhra Pradesh.

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Ancient Sanskrit texts, Buddhist literature and the Mahabharata often grouped these eastern kingdoms together because of their geographical proximity, trade networks and cultural ties. The regions shared maritime links through the Bay of Bengal and were deeply connected through river systems, commerce and migration.

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Over time, the phrase evolved into a larger civilisational concept suggesting that eastern India once functioned as a major economic and cultural engine of the subcontinent.

Modi’s Eastern India strategy

During campaign rallies in Bengal, Modi argued that eastern India’s decline weakened the country as a whole. He repeatedly pushed the idea that a “resurgent Bengal” is essential for India’s future growth.

BJP already holds significant influence in Bihar and made a historic breakthrough in Odisha after ending the BJD’s long dominance in 2024. Bengal now remains the missing piece in the BJP’s eastern expansion project.

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The party’s broader political calculation is straightforward: if Bengal falls into the BJP’s column, it would create near-complete dominance across much of eastern India. That would dramatically strengthen the BJP’s Lok Sabha position while giving the party ideological and administrative continuity from the Hindi heartland to the Bay of Bengal.

Why eastern India is important

For decades, India’s economic story was dominated by western and southern states. But eastern India possesses some of the country’s richest mineral reserves, strategic ports, freight corridors and industrial belts.

Odisha controls major steel and mining infrastructure. Bengal remains a crucial logistics and port gateway. Bihar sits at the centre of freight movement across the Gangetic belt.

The BJP’s Anga-Banga-Kalinga narrative fits neatly into larger plans involving maritime trade, the Bay of Bengal economy, industrial corridors and the government’s Act East strategy. Eastern India is increasingly being projected not as a lagging region but as India’s next growth frontier.

Why Bengal is the crown jewel

Among the three regions, Bengal carries the greatest symbolic and political weight.

Historically, Bengal was the intellectual and cultural centre of colonial India. It drove the Bengal Renaissance, nationalist politics and early industrialisation. But politically, it has remained one of the toughest states for the BJP to fully conquer.

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That is why Modi framed the Bengal election not merely as a state battle but as a turning point for eastern India’s destiny. The BJP is attempting to combine Bengali pride, Hindu civilisational identity and economic revival into one larger narrative.

The Anga-Banga-Kalinga theory therefore serves two purposes simultaneously — it invokes ancient history while also laying the foundation for a modern political bloc in eastern India.

The kingdoms of Anga, Banga and Kalinga are historically real. But the idea of them functioning as one unified civilisation is more interpretative than historically proven.

Yet in today’s politics, the phrase is becoming far more than a historical reference. For the BJP, it represents an electoral map, an economic corridor and a civilisational identity rolled into one.