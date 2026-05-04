Nandigram Election Results 2026 | BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is set to hold Nandigram, one of the most politically charged seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election. After 17 of 19 rounds of counting, Ahikari secured 1,17,615 votes, while TMC's Pabitra Kar got 1,11,743 votes.

Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, is seeking to retain the Nandigram constituency he won in 2021 after defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a landmark contest by 1,956 votes.

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This time, he faces Trinamool Congress candidate Pabitra Kar and Congress leader Sekh Jariatul Hossain.

Once seen as a TMC bastion after the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement that reshaped Bengal politics, Nandigram has since turned into Adhikari's stronghold and a prestige seat for the BJP.

The constituency occupies a special place in Bengal's political history. The 2007 police firing on villagers protesting land acquisition for a proposed chemical hub left 14 dead and became a turning point that helped propel Banerjee to power in 2011, ending 34 years of Left rule.

Since then, Nandigram has remained a symbolic battleground.

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In the last five years, the BJP has strengthened its local organisation. The party now controls 11 of the constituency's 17 gram panchayats and both panchayat samitis of Nandigram I and II blocks, giving Adhikari an organisational advantage, according to observers cited by news agency PTI.

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The BJP also improved its position in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, taking a lead of around 8,200 votes in the Nandigram Assembly segment with a 49.49 per cent vote share, compared with the TMC's 45.87 per cent.

The TMC has tried to counter Adhikari by fielding Kar, a former BJP member once considered a close aide of the BJP leader. Kar joined the TMC shortly before being named a candidate, turning the race into what local leaders described as a "Bhumiputra versus Bhumiputra" contest.

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TMC's Abhishek Banerjee said he was personally tracking developments and urged party workers to focus on regaining the constituency. BJP believes Nandigram I block poses a tougher challenge for the party because of its higher Muslim population, while it hopes to gain in Nandigram II.

A study by the Kolkata-based Sabar Institute alleged a disproportionate number of Muslim voters were removed during the supplementary revision process, a claim that added another layer to the contest.