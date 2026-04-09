No land, no car, no luxuries: Take a look at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s net worth

Even after decades in politics and three terms as West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee remains one of India’s most financially modest leaders.

The 71-year-old, famous for her simple lifestyle, has declared total assets worth just ₹15.4 lakh in her latest election affidavit, filed while contesting the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency. Remarkably, she owns no house, land, or vehicle.

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Minimal assets, no property or vehicle

According to the announced affidavit, Banerjee’s annual income for 2024–25 was ₹23,21,570, slightly up from ₹20,72,740 in 2023–24, though below her peak earnings of ₹38,14,410 in 2021–22. Her declared movable assets include:

₹12,36,209 in a savings account at Indian Bank

₹40,000 in a separate election expenses account

₹75,700 in cash

9 grams and 750 milligrams of gold, valued at roughly ₹1,45,000

TDS refund of ₹40,600

The total movable assets sum up to ₹15,37,509.71. She owns no agricultural or non-agricultural land, residential buildings, commercial property, or private vehicle.

Political Journey: From Parliament to Chief Minister

Banerjee began her political career with the Congress (I) party in the 1970s and founded the Trinamool Congress in 1998. In 1984, she became one of India’s youngest parliamentarians, defeating veteran Communist leader Somnath Chatterjee.

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She retained the Kolkata South seat in multiple general elections and held key Union Minister roles, including Human Resources Development, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Women and Child Development under Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao in 1991.

Mamata later joined the NDA government as Union Railway Minister in 1999 and returned in 2003 as a cabinet minister without portfolio. Banerjee first became Chief Minister of West Bengal in 2011 and has held the position since, leading the state through multiple elections.

During the 2021 elections, Banerjee had the lowest net worth among India’s 31 chief ministers, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). By contrast, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu declared assets worth about ₹930 crore. Banerjee’s 2016 net worth was around ₹30 lakh, showing consistent modesty over the years.

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Upcoming Assembly Polls

West Bengal’s Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on 23 and 29 April, with results expected on 4 May. The contest is widely seen as a bipolar battle between Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee’s declared wealth at a glance