From cash to DA: What Bengal is set to gain from BJP's historic win

West Bengal Election Results 2026 | With the BJP leading in over 190 seats in West Bengal's 294-member Assembly and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) trailing at around 95, attention is now turning to what the saffron party has promised voters as it is set to form the government.

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At the centre of the BJP's campaign was a 15-point manifesto blending welfare measures, governance reforms and law-and-order pledges - a mix that appears to have resonated across regions.

Among the headline promises is a ₹3,000 monthly financial support for women, a direct cash transfer aimed at households. The party has also pledged to implement Dearness Allowance (DA) for all government employees and pensioners in line with the 7th Pay Commission - a long-standing demand in the state.

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Jobs and economic revival form another key pillar. The BJP has promised one crore new jobs and self-employment opportunities over five years, along with financial assistance of ₹3,000 to unemployed youth. It has also outlined sector-specific pushes, including support for rice, potato and mango farmers with an assurance of fair prices.

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In the fisheries sector, the party has promised registration of all fishers under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, with an aim to position West Bengal as a leading fish-export hub.

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On governance and law-and-order, the BJP has proposed a crackdown on infiltration, release of a "white paper" on alleged corruption during TMC's rule, and measures to curb what it calls the "cut money" culture.

The BJP has also committed to stricter laws to prevent cattle smuggling.

Women's safety features prominently in the manifesto, with promises of women-only police battalions, Durga Suraksha Squads and 33% reservation for women in state government jobs.

In the social sector, the BJP has pledged to implement Ayushman Bharat and expand healthcare access, including free HPV vaccination and cancer screening. It has also promised institutions like AIIMS, IIT and IIM in North Bengal.

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The party's cultural and legislative agenda includes implementing a Uniform Civil Code, ensuring freedom of religious practices, and pushing for the inclusion of Kurmali and Rajbongshi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

It has also promised to rejuvenate old tea gardens, strengthen Darjeeling tea branding, modernise the jute industry, and establish a Vande Mataram museum.

