Akshay Kumar, Good Glamm Group JV to launch personal care, wellness products for men

One of India’s biggest movie stars, Akshay Kumar, and DTC beauty and personal care company, the Good Glamm Group, have created a joint venture to launch holistic personal care and wellness products for men. Both Akshay Kumar and the Good Glamm Group will invest in the JV and work together to scale the business.

The holistic and wellness products have been formulated using active, natural and efficacious ingredients, according to a joint statement.

Akshay Kumar, who is well-known for his fitness and wellness regime, will be deeply involved in the brand and product development. The actor’s tried and tested regime will also be introduced in the product range, which is expected to be launched by mid-2023.

The JV will leverage the group’s content-creator-commerce moat to drive DTC revenues through 200 million monthly active users of Good Media Co and over 1 million influencers of Good Creator Co, along with the R&D strengths and offline distribution network of Good Brands Co across 150 cities in India.

The group has four divisions – Good Brands Co led by Sukhleen Aneja, Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill, Good Creator Co led by Sachin Bhatia, and Good Community led by Naiyya Saggi – that specialise in beauty and personal care brands, digital media, influencer platforms, and is an omnichannel interest-based network of consumers and experts, respectively.

Akshay Kumar, speaking on the partnership said, “I have always wanted to create natural yet efficacious products based on all the learnings I have had and practiced in holistic wellness. The Good Glamm Group has built some of India’s largest and most loved DTC beauty & personal care brands and is very unique in its content-creator-commerce strategy. I am really excited about the products we will be developing and the business that we will be building together.”

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group said that they could not have found a more “authentic, trusted and knowledgeable partner” to develop the product with.

In October 2021, the group acquired digital media and lifestyle content platform, ScoopWhoop.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the unicorn acquired 51 per cent stake in actor-turned-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna’s – Akshay Kumar’s wife – venture, Tweak, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition, the group said, will enable them to get access to Tier 1 markets where Tweak has a strong presence. Tweak is a digital platform, focussion on women and women-related issues including relationships to sustainable living.

