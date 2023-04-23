Akshay Kumar, Virendra Sehwag invest in Two Brothers Organic Farms

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and former cricketer Virender Sehwag have invested in an organic farming-related start-up, Two Brothers Organic Farms (TBOF). They made the investment during the pre-series A funding round.

Pre-series A funding is a stage of early-stage startup funding, which typically comes after seed funding and before Series A funding. In this round, the company raised Rs 14.5 crore and other investors included Tejesh Chitlangi, Durga Devi Wagh, Crest Ventures, Javed Tapia, and Raju Chekuri.

"I am thrilled to be a part of TBOF’s journey towards a better and healthier future for all. I believe in TBOF’s vision and commitment to empowering rural communities through organic farming," said Akshay Kumar. He noted that he invested in TBOF due to the company’s strong emphasis on producing healthy organic food and developing the rural sector.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag also invested in the company. He said that he was inspired by TBOF's commitment towards creating a positive impact on the farming community and society's health. "It is heartening to see the positive impact they have brought in the lives of farmers and people’s health across India and beyond," said the former opener.

The company noted in its release that it is a natural and organic farming product producer, founded by Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange, two brothers from Bhodani, Pune.

TBOF said the funds would be used to expand the manufacturing capacity, construct farmer training centers, and expand domestic and international business.

The investment would also be used to help farmers and create more employment opportunities for women in villages.

On receiving funding, Satyajit Hange, co-founder of TBOF said, "The success of this funding round is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Two Brothers Organic Farms. With the support of our investors, we will continue to revolutionize the organic farming industry in India and positively impact rural communities."

The funding will provide the company with the resources needed to expand its operations and continue making a positive impact on the farming community and society's health.

