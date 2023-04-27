Foodtech major Swiggy announces partnership with Apna to create 10,000 gig jobs

Quick commerce in India has picked up quite a bit of steam over the last few years. In a bid to strengthen this space in India, foodtech major Swiggy has partnered with job platform Apna to create 10,000 jobs for its quick commerce arm, Swiggy Instamart.

With this move, Swiggy aims to strengthen its delivery fleet in Tier II and III cities. The platform is already present across 25 cities in India.

Commenting on this move, Kedar Gokhale, Vice President of Operations at Swiggy said that delivery partners are the backbone of the company as they help in serving food, grocery and other services to millions of users. “The partnership with Apna has helped in augmenting our delivery fleet to cater to the growing demand on Instamart in smaller cities. We’re glad that it is creating more income opportunities for delivery personnel and contributing to the growth of the economy," he said.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of Apna also spoke about the opportunities this partnership is going to create. He said, "We are delighted to partner with Swiggy as it shares our mission of empowering people to attain financial independence and become self-sufficient. With opportunities for delivery partners emerging in deeper pockets of the country, we aim to bridge the demand-supply gap for Swiggy and generate more job opportunities in the coming months."

A report by RedSeer noted that the quick commerce segment is slated to touch $5.5 billion by 2025. A joint statement by Apna and Swiggy said that it is this opportunity they are endeavouring to tap into as the rapid growth will increase the demand from enterprises to hire more delivery partners.