IAN partners iAccel Gulf Business Incubator to explore opportunities in Middle East for Indian start-ups

Indian Angel Network (IAN) has announced a strategic partnership with iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI), a start-up accelerator under the patronage of Dubai SME. The collaboration is set to open up significant opportunities for Middle Eastern investors looking to explore and invest in the thriving Indian start-up ecosystem and for Indian start-ups who are looking to expand their businesses in the UAE.

IAN said in a statement that by providing access to IAN’s diverse portfolio of innovative start-ups, this partnership aims to attract alternative investment opportunities and bring domain expertise and mentorship to India’s burgeoning entrepreneurial landscape.

As per the company, this initiative aligns perfectly with IAN's ongoing efforts to expand its Angel platform and bring the IAN Alpha Fund to the Middle East, leveraging the growing investor interest to tap into the early-stage investment opportunities in India.

Commenting on the development, IAN’s chairman Saurabh Srivastava said, “This aligns perfectly with the vision behind the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE which has significantly strengthened business relations between our two nations. The IAN platform provides avenues for investors in the Middle East to participate in the Indian startup ecosystem, at the angel level through the Angel Platform and also at the Series A and B levels through the IAN Alpha Fund. I welcome them to not only invest but also provide mentorship to enhance the growth trajectory of our startups and also help them explore the Middle East markets.”

Through this partnership, iAccel GBI and IAN aim to bridge opportunities between India and the UAE. Leveraging their combined expertise, networks, and resources, the collaboration aims to build a vibrant ecosystem that supports the expansion of Indian start-ups in the UAE and beyond. Under this programme, start-ups will receive essential tools, invaluable mentorship, and market access, ensuring not just survival but success in this dynamic region and across global markets.

“This strategic partnership between iAccel GBI and IAN, among other opportunities, paves the way for UAE capital to be invested in promising Indian startups, thereby creating a synergistic bridge between the two economies. It offers unparalleled prospects for Indian startups to expand their operations in the UAE, aligning with the UAE's D33 agenda which aims to double the size of the economy and enhance global competitiveness. By fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, this collaboration not only supports the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for business but also accelerates the growth trajectory of Indian startups, contributing to a mutually beneficial economic landscape,” said Vivek Mansingh, Chairman of the Advisory Board at iAccel Gulf Business Incubator.



