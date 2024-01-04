India's fintech sector records dip in funding, raises $2 billion in 2023: Report

The Fintech sector received funding of $2 billion in 2023, a decline of 63% and 76% compared to 2022 and 2021, a recent report by Tracxn stated. In 2022, the sector raised $5.4 billion in funds, while in 2021, it raised $8.4 billion. The report noted that despite the challenges posed by factors including increasing borrowing costs and macroeconomic conditions, among others, India has become one of the world's top-funded countries.

India solidified its position as a major player on the global stage by ranking 3rd globally in 2023 for fintech startup funding, according to a report.

Late-stage rounds secured $1.4 billion in funding, representing a significant decrease of 56% compared to the $3.2 billion raised in 2022. Early-stage rounds followed a similar trend with funding dropping to $489 million, marking an overwhelming decline of 73% from the $1.8 billion raised in the previous year.

Seed-stage rounds were also affected, securing only $145 million, which was a sharp decrease of 69% compared to the $474 million raised the year before. The top investors in this space included Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator, and LetsVenture.

In addition to its impressive funding rankings, India also emerged at the forefront of digital payments by surpassing the combined transactions of the top four leading countries. In 2022 alone, India recorded an astounding 89.5 million transactions and experts predict that transaction numbers will reach an incredible $100 trillion by 2030 for India's payments landscape.

The report noted that Alternative Lending, Payments, and Banking Tech were the top-performing segments in the fintech sector. Alternative Lending received funding of $835 million in 2023, down from $2.28 billion in 2022. The BNPL segment saw significant growth due to its adoption within the country, which further pushed its growth.

The digital lending space, which increasingly relies on customer data for its product marketing and development, is also likely to grow owing to the government’s recently launched Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which will ensure more transparency and customer trust in the sector.

In 2023, Banking Tech secured funding of $331 million, marking a significant drop of over 50% from the $671 million funding received in the preceding year. The sector has greatly profited from digitalization, with digital banking gaining popularity in both urban and rural regions, largely due to the increase in internet usage and mobile device accessibility.

Furthermore, the Indian government has recently committed approximately $16.7 billion to the BharatNet project, aiming to enhance broadband connectivity in rural areas. This initiative is expected to broaden the sector's reach and potentially draw more investments.

Also read: Angel tax: 8,204 start-ups have received exemption till date, shows govt data

Also read: Byju Raveendran is doing whatever it takes to keep employee morale up