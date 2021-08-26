Meesho files criminal complaints against fraudulent users

Bengaluru-based social e-commerce company Meesho has filed criminal complaints against fraudulent users for sending unwanted orders to their customers. Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey took to Twitter to apprise customers about the same and said that they will cooperate with the local authorities to bring the fraudsters to the book.

"We have a no-tolerance policy towards any misuse on the Meesho platform. We have filed criminal complaints against fraudulent users who have sent unconsented orders to our customers. We will continue to work with local authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice," Aatrey tweeted.

Read our full statement here:https://t.co/42U2Iivc3r — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) August 25, 2021

The e-commerce company has filed complaints in Kolkata and Bengaluru, as per its official press release. Meesho stated these unconsented orders comprised only 0.01 per cent of our orders, adding they have implemented various measures at the backend to avoid any such incidents in the future.

“Owing to our customer-first approach, we have resolved all complaints received regarding unconsented orders and processed refunds to affected users,” the Bengaluru-based startup noted in its release. The release further underlined that the company suspected user data being extracted from an alternate source outside the Meesho platform which has led to these unconsented orders.

After reports of unconsented orders from Meesho surfaced, Aatrey had announced a slew of measures taken by the company to avert such instances in the future. These measures include enlisting the help of Deloitte to conduct a forensic audit and investigate this issue, deploying Data Science models for identifying and blocking miscreants and introducing a dedicated number for customers to report such cases.

“Meesho does millions of orders everyday but with our growing scale, we have also witnessed increase in cases of platform misuse by some resellers in sending unconsented orders to consumers,” Aatrey wrote on Twitter.

We enable individuals across the country to start their online business without any investment. Our entrepreneurs sell products to consumers outside our platform, mostly on WhatsApp, Facebook etc.

Recently, we saw complaints of unconsented orders reaching our customers. — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) August 10, 2021

The SoftBank-backed e-commerce company claims to have enabled 15 million people across India to run an online business, out of which 80 per cent are woman.