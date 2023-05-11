Shark Tank fame start-up TagZ Foods raises funds again

TagZ Foods, a popped chips maker and a start-up that had raised funding from Namita Thapar and Ashneer Grover during Shark Tank India’s first season, has raised $2 million funding in a Pre-Series A round led by 9 Unicorns, Dexter Angels, Agility Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Klub, Indifi and Rannvijay Singha.

Prior to the current funding round, TagZ had raised a total of $1.2 million in seed funding from a group of angel investors in 2020.

The Bengaluru-based start-up plans to use the funds to accelerate the growth of the company, enter new markets, expand its manufacturing capacity, strengthen operations and launch new products.

The funding will also be used to enhance the company's technology platform, strengthen its logistics network, and increase its marketing and brand awareness efforts.

Founded by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia in 2019, TagZ Foods manufactures popped potato chips with 50 per cent less fat, international gourmet dips and a range of centre-filled cookies. The start-up leverages food technology to make potato chips that claim to have no cholesterol, no trans-fat, no artificial colours, or preservatives.

Roy believes that the latest round of funding will enable the company to pursue its goal of becoming the fastest growing food D2C brand and grow 4x this year.

In the latest funding round, the snacking brand has also got on board popular actor and television personality Rannvijay Singha who will also be endorsing the brand -- his association is also expected to give the company a significant boost in terms of brand awareness and customer engagement.

“I love the fact that TagZ as a snack brand revolves around travel, sports and outdoors. I believe that TagZ has the potential to become a major player in the industry, and I am looking forward to being a part of this journey,” said Singha.

TagZ has registered a 30x increase in volumes in the last 18 months even as it focuses on the top 30-40 million households of the country through an omnichannel strategy that includes a network of 5000 retail stores, and availability in over 30 e-commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit among others serving consumers across 22 cities.

Incidentally, TagZ products are also available in some international markets like Kuwait, Dubai, Maldives and Australia.