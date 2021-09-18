upGrad MD Mayank Kumar offers job on Twitter to student who found bug in co's website

When Paras Agarwal found a bug in online higher education platform upGrad's website, he was expecting some discount for himself for the courses offered by the company. Instead, he got a job offer from the company's co-founder and MD Mayank Kumar.

In a tweet, Agarwal said he had found a bug in upGrad's website due to which some of the courses were listed at 10 per cent of their actual cost. He also posted a screenshot of the course from the company's website and a message from the company, thanking him for informing them about the bug.

Agarwal said since he saved lakhs of rupees for the company by finding the bug in the website, upGrad should sponsor his course. He also tagged the company's co-founders Kumar, Ronnie Screwvala and Phalgun Kompalli in the tweet, along with Ankur Dhawan, its President for Study Abroad programme.

Found a bug on the @upGrad_edu website where courses were listed at 10% of their actual rate.. potentially saving the company lakhs of rupees.. @upGrad_edu sponsorship of my course would be fair consideration 😉 @mayank_kmr @RonnieScrewvala @kpphalgun @ankurdhawan81 pic.twitter.com/mqCuplKbUe — Paras (@parasagarwal23) September 18, 2021

Surprisingly, Agarwal received a reply from Kumar, who made him an offer to work for the company.

Yes and also why not Work with us instead 😊 — Mayank upGrad ⤴️ (@mayank_kmr) September 18, 2021

Whether Agarwal takes up the job offer or not remains to be seen. He had not replied to Kumar's tweet till the time of publishing of this report.

