OYO partners with Khelo India and others to support differently-abled talent across India

Global online hospitality firm OYO announced on Tuesday that they have partnered with Khelo India Para Games and Divyang Kala Mela to provide specialised and accessible accommodation for differently abled players across India. This step is taken to promote inclusivity by focusing on providing equitable access to quality accommodation for differently abled individuals, which is a focus area for the firm in 2024.

OYO's this initiative aims towards the promotion of wheelchair-friendly infrastructure, such as ramps, wider doorways, and a staff which is trained to understand the needs of differently abled guests in its partner hotels.

OYO is offering accommodation to approximately 150 differently abled artisans and entrepreneurs participating in the ongoing Divya Kala Mela across India. In addition, the hospitality firm recently partnered with Khelo India Para Games 2023 in Delhi and provided accommodation to more than 1500 participants in 45 hotels across the city.

Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer of OYO, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At OYO, we believe in creating a world where everyone feels welcome. Through its extensive network of hotels, OYO aims to create a more inclusive environment for all guests, ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to comfortable and convenient accommodations across India”.

OYO is also partnering with organisations such as Wheeling Happiness Foundation to reach out to a larger group of differently-abled sportspersons. Sharing more about the partnership, Padma Shri Deepa Malik, Co-founder of Wheeling Happiness Foundation, said, “As an advocate for inclusivity in sports, I stand firmly behind the crucial need for accessible accommodations for athletes with disabilities."

Talking further about how this partnership will be a stepping stone in creating a more inclusive sporting landscape, he said, “Our partnership with OYO creates a more inclusive and empowering sporting landscape, where every athlete can thrive using their unique skills."

Also Read: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal to establish five healthcare centres in Odisha