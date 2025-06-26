PV Sindhu-backed, Shark Tank India brand aims to narrow down India’s nutrient gap

Better Nutrition, the start-up that clinched an on-air deal with Namita Thapar in the latest season of Shark Tank India, is banking on biofortification to narrow India's micronutrient deficit through a fully traceable, farmer-linked supply chain.

Its brand ambassadors now include Olympic shuttler PV Sindhu and MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria, who conducts sensory checks to ensure every new SKU meets the “ghar ka taste” benchmark before launch.

Advertisement

Why biofortification?

“India doesn’t have a food shortage, it has a nutrition crisis. Nearly 70 per cent of Indians are deficient in essential micronutrients like iron, zinc and protein, despite having full plates,” Prateek Rastogi, co-founder & CEO, told Business Today. “That’s why we chose biofortification—a seed-based, natural method of increasing nutrient levels in crops right from the farm.”

Unlike post-harvest fortification, biofortification raises nutrient density inside the grain itself. Independent trials with state agriculture universities show iron and zinc levels 30–50 % higher than standard wheat and rice varieties.

The 'Better Seeds' model

The company’s Better Seeds programme supplies nutrient-dense seed varieties to more than 20,000 farmers, backed by agronomy protocols and guaranteed premium buy-backs. “It’s a closed-loop system that aligns farmer success with consumer health,” Rastogi said. “It’s a closed-loop system that aligns farmer success with consumer health,” he added. The process further includes:

Advertisement

Farmers follow soil-testing guidelines and receive a premium buy-back price on harvest.

Each batch is milled under low-temperature conditions to limit micronutrient loss.

Finished packs carry a QR code linking back to farm location, harvest date and lab test reports.

Growth through quick-commerce

On the sales side, the company reports the majority of sales from quick-commerce apps such as Blinkit and Zepto, where 30-minute delivery lets consumers trial unfamiliar staples without a full grocery run commitment. Modern-trade entry is planned only for select Tier-1 outlets once brand recall is stronger.

“Quick commerce is a natural fit for staples like atta and rice—products bought frequently, often with same-day needs,” Rastogi said. “Modern trade will come—but on our terms.”

Advertisement

Namita Thapar, who invested during the show, frames the public-health argument, “Better Nutrition is addressing one of the most pressing yet often overlooked issues — hidden hunger. Their approach is innovative, their mission is transformative, and they are committed to making an impact.”

Over the next 18 months, the company will widen its portfolio beyond atta and rice by rolling out biofortified pulses, cold-pressed oils and nutrition-forward breakfast blends. It also intends to pilot exports to the UAE and Singapore, where a health-conscious Indian diaspora is already familiar with micronutrient deficiencies.