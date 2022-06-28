T-Hub unveils world’s largest innovation campus for start-ups in Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based business incubator organisation, Technology Hub (T-Hub) announced the inauguration of the world’s largest innovation campus for start-ups in Hyderabad.

Built in a T-shape, spanning 10 floors and spread over an area of 5,82,689 sq. ft, making it the world’s largest innovation campus, the organisation aims to support over 20,000 start-ups across the country. Furthermore, the newly constructed building will also reportedly house start-ups, corporates, investors, academia, and national and international ecosystem enablers, among others in order to assist Indian entrepreneurs in scaling up their businesses.

The campus building will also house offices of several governmental and international agencies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Ayog, the Department of Science and Technology’s Centre of Excellence as well as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) among others.

The inauguration of the innovation campus was attended by the Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao, besides Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and Information Technology, Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari, and Varun Thamba, Director Data and Analytics CoE for the Indian subcontinent at SAP, among others.

In his remarks, KCR expressed his delight at the Innovation Campus's opening. The CM praised T-Hub's eight-year journey toward creating a robust start-up ecosystem in India, from its inception to its ‘expansion,' as per a statement.

“T-Hub has evolved from a startup incubator to an innovation hub in India and beyond in the past six years. It has emerged as a strong organisation that is focused on outcome-driven initiatives, and it is well-positioned to back the global aspirations and ambitions of our entrepreneurs,” the Chief Minister said.

He further expressed his delight by claiming that through T-Hub they have created a ‘world-class’ entity to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the country. He thanked the state's IT Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao and other officials who worked on the initiative, expressing his wish for Telangana to be renowned as the startup state of India.

Until now, T-Hub has reportedly assisted over 300 Indian companies and 200 businesses from other countries in scaling up internationally through 10 market access initiatives and 18 overseas interventions, in collaboration with global ecosystem participants spanning 42 countries. With more than $1.19 billion in funding thus far secured in businesses including Zenoti, MyGate, WhistleDrive, Outplay, DrinkPrime, and AdOnMo, it has also helped entrepreneurs raise large sums of money through a number of programmes.

The innovation campus will serve as a strong platform to boost India's innovation ecosystem's reputation abroad, by giving Indian entrepreneurs access to the 6Ms - Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, Methodologies and 2Ps - Partnership and Policy, the organisation announced in its statement to the press.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Maharashtra, Telangana, TN in the race to woo Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn

Also read: Mukesh Ambani's first-born son Akash takes over as Reliance Jio chairman: Know more about him