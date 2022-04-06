Varun Dhawan invests in cloud kitchen firm Curefoods; becomes brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has invested in cloud kitchen firm Curefoods which houses brands like EatFit, Frozen Bottle, CakeZone, and Great Indian Khichdi. The company has also inked an agreement with the actor for making him the brand ambassador for EatFit.

Dhawan’s investment in Curefoods coincides with the launch of its multi-brand D2C food ordering platform – www.eatfit.in. The platform is aimed at providing direct access to popular brands under Curefoods. It will also play a role in inculcating sustainable food ordering habits by promoting its food subscription options, especially for its healthy food brands, which customers can consume multiple times a month.

Curefoods said that it will be leveraging its association with Varun Dhawan, who has graced some of the most popular Bollywood films of recent times. The company also said that it will try to leverage Dhawan's commitment to fitness.

In the coming years, audiences will witness Dhawan appear in Curefoods’ marketing endeavours to promote healthy eating and online ordering, the company said.

“Varun is passionate about food while also being a strong believer in eating healthy and being fit. He exudes positive energy and immense warmth which make him such a huge hit with his fanbase. Our intention behind having him as the face of EatFit is to tie in these aspects of his personality with our own brand persona,” said Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods.

“Having him with Curefoods as an investor too adds another level to our association with him,” he added.

Curefoods has most recently announced the acquisitions of Frozen Bottle and the South India franchise rights of Sbarro. Leveraging its multi-brand multi-kitchen model, Curefoods also plans to significantly scale its footprint and serve a multitude of food options to meet the growing needs of a diverse consumer base. It also raised $62 million in funding in January 2022 from the likes of Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners, and Binny Bansal.

“The intersection of food and lifestyle has always been an area that excites me. In an age where the need for an active healthy lifestyle is more pronounced than ever, food – especially healthy food – definitely requires more attention. I strongly resonate with Curefoods and Eatfit's mission to provide access to multiple food categories while featuring healthy options. I look for the same while eyeing my fitness goals. As such, I am beyond excited to endorse Ankit and his team as an investor and brand ambassador. I can't wait to show the audience some of the great campaigns we have in the works,” Dhawan said.