'That the team doesn’t run out of glucose...': Deepinder Goyal shares glimpses from Zomato office on New Year's eve

The team at food delivery service Zomato is busy getting ready for a huge spike in orders on New Year's Eve. While sharing photos of the endless supply of Red Bull and chocolate bars in the Zomato office, Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato said: "The team doesn't run out of glucose and caffeine today.”

A record-breaking number of orders were placed on the Zomato app on New Year's Eve the previous year, which Goyal live-tweeted throughout. At the end of 2021, Zomato had fulfilled over 2 million orders.

On this New Year's Eve as well, the company expects a repeat performance. Last year, glimpses into the Zomato "war room" showed a large number of workers using laptops or collaborating in conference rooms. Nothing has changed this year.

Last year, Deepinder Goyal called New Year's Eve the most important day for the restaurant industry.

“Hospitality industry is always working when everyone else is celebrating,” he had tweeted at around 4 pm on December 31 last year. “It’s going to be a long workday today.”

Big day today for the restaurant industry. Stay home, stay safe, and order away. We are ready to serve you. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

As the evening went on, the number of orders placed on the food delivery app started to increase. It went as per his prediction. Zomato delivered orders totaling Rs 91 crore by 9.14 pm on New Year's Eve the previous year.