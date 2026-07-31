BT Infra Summit 2026: Mineral security at the core of national security, says Minister of Coal and Mines

“We cannot build batteries without lithium, cobalt, and graphite. We cannot achieve our clean energy ambitions without copper, nickel, and rare earth elements. Recent geopolitical developments have reminded the world that economic security and national security are closely linked. These challenges have again underscored the importance of Aatmanirbharta and resilient supply chains,” he said.

The minister said that India must accelerate exploration, operationalise mines faster, encourage greater private investment, adopt advanced technologies and build resilient mineral value chains to meet the aspirations of a developed India.

Talking about the reforms in the government, Reddy said it has transformed coal from a closed sector into a competitive and investment-friendly industry.

“Commercial coal mining has opened the sector to private participation, increasing efficiency, competition, and production. We have also transformed the coal sector through commercial coal mining, greater private participation and 100% FDI under the automatic route, creating a more efficient and investment-friendly ecosystem,” he explained.

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The ministry is leveraging Artificial Intelligence, drone-based exploration, satellite mapping, and advanced geospatial technologies to improve exploration, mine planning and operational safety.

“At the same time, we are investing in large-scale coal gasification to convert coal into synthetic gas, methanol and chemical feedstocks, creating greater value addition while supporting cleaner industrial growth,” the minister further said.

Watch the full conversation here